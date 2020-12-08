Olivia Jade Giannulli speaks out on admissions scandal in rare interview: ‘I don’t deserve pity. We messed up’

Don’t feel bad for Olivia Jade Giannulli — just give her a second chance to show she has changed.

That’s what the daughter of actress Lori Loughlin and designer Mossimo Giannulli said Tuesday on Jada Pinkett Smith’s “Red Table Talk” Facebook series where the rising social media star broke her silence on the college admissions scandal that sent her parents to prison.

Loughlin and her husband pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit fraud after paying a total of $500,000 to advisor William “Rick” Singer to get their daughters into USC as rowing recruits. She started her two-month sentence in federal prison in Victorville at the end of October, while Giannulli started serving his five-month term in Lompoc Nov. 19.

Olivia Jade Giannulli remembered the moment she first heard her parents were in trouble, while she was on spring break in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. A friend called her asking if she had heard, and her first move was to search her mom’s name online, where the scandal was everywhere.

