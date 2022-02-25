Omicron brought ‘more severe disease in kids’ in Orange County; 2 teens died this month

A child is seen at a hospital in this undated file photo. (Getty Images)

The Omicron surge resulted in hospitals in Orange County seeing more severe illness in children, officials said, a finding reflected across the nation.

Two teenagers who lived in Orange County died from COVID-19 this month, officials said this week, including one who was previously healthy and hadn’t been vaccinated.

There have been a total of five pediatric COVID-19 deaths among residents of Orange County, California’s third-most populous county, since the pandemic began two years ago. Three of the deaths have occurred since December.

“We’ve certainly seen illness in kids from the start of this pandemic. But during this surge of Omicron, we really saw more illness in kids and more severe disease in kids,” Dr. Matthew Zahn, an Orange County deputy health officer who is also a pediatric infectious disease expert, said in a video discussion Tuesday night.

