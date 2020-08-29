On 50th anniversary of Chicano Moratorium peace march in East L.A., a Mexican American veteran talks about fighting in the Vietnam War

As helicopters and C-130s flew over a mountaintop bunker in Vietnam, an Army soldier flipped through a copy of Time magazine and asked Tomás Sandoval two questions.

Are you from Los Angeles? How about Mexican? Sandoval said yes to both.

“Look what your boys are doing to your city,” the soldier said, tossing Sandoval the magazine, turned to an article with the headline: “Chicano Riot.”

The story detailed how thousands of demonstrators marched through East Los Angeles for the National Chicano Moratorium Against the Vietnam War. What was intended to be a quiet rally, the article stated, “ended in violence and tragedy.”

