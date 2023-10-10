An on-duty Riverside County Sheriff’s Department deputy was involved in a fatal bicycle crash early Tuesday.

The incident was reported around 3:40 a.m. in the area of Country Club and Eldorado drives, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

The deputy was not operating his vehicle in emergency response mode at the time of the crash.

Deputies rendered aid to the injured bicyclist but he or she was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

No further details, including the identity of the bicyclist and what led up to the crash, have been released.

The California Highway Patrol took over the investigation.