On visit to Leimert Park, Newsom says California would ‘reject’ Trump’s attempts to send military into major cities

Gov. Gavin Newsom helps pack up lunches to be delivered to needy senior citizens, along with Hot and Cool Cafe co-owner Shana Jenson, Los Angeles Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas and California Assembly Member Sydney Kamlager-Dove, right, during a visit to the cafe in Leimert Park on June 3, 2020. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

In his most outspoken public rebuke of President Trump in months, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday that California would “reject” any attempts by the White House to deploy the military in major cities to end civil unrest following death of George Floyd.

“It won’t happen,” Newsom said during a visit to Hot & Cool Cafe in Leimert Park in South Los Angeles. “It’s not going to happen. We would reject it. We would push back against that.”

Dubbing himself a “president of law and order,” Trump threatened Monday to send “thousands and thousands of heavily armed soldiers, military personnel and law enforcement officers” into American cities.

Addressing Trump’s threat for the first time, Newsom called the president’s remarks “just another zig and zag deflection from the administration.” The governor said he was pleased to hear U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper also voice opposition to the use of active-duty military forces in law enforcement roles to contain street protests.

