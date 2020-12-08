Once a holdout, Pasadena closes outdoor dining amid new state stay-at-home order

Pasadena became the last city in Los Angeles County to close outdoor dining on Sunday night, as most of California fell under the state’s sweeping regional stay-at-home order that temporarily bans the practice.

Lisa Derderian, a spokeswoman for the city, said restaurants served their last in-person meals until 10 p.m. They will be allowed to offer takeout and delivery, mirroring regulations that have been in place elsewhere in the county for nearly two weeks.

The city grabbed headlines in late November when it bucked a county health order temporarily suspending in-person dining at restaurants — along with bars, wineries, breweries — for at least three weeks.

Pasadena has its own Department of Public Health that can issue independent orders, but had generally followed the lead of the county — until city officials decided to break with the outdoor dining ban that took place elsewhere in the county on Nov. 25. Long Beach, which also has its own health department, issued an order restricting outdoor dining to match that of the county.

