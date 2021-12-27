‘One victim and one suspect’ hospitalized after police shooting in Huntington Beach: Officials

An investigation is underway into a police shooting that left two injured in Huntington Beach on Dec. 27, 2021. (KTLA)

Two people were injured in a shooting involving police in Huntington Beach on Monday afternoon, authorities said.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at 12:20 p.m. in the Sunset Beach area, Huntington Beach police Officer Jennifer Carey said. When they arrived near South Pacific Avenue and 3rd Street, they found an armed suspect, the department said in a tweet.

Shots were fired after the initial encounter, although it was not immediately clear what prompted the shooting.

Department officials said in a later tweet that “one victim and one suspect” were taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries was unknown.

No officers were injured in the incident. At this time, one victim & one suspect have been transported to the hospital. The extent of their injuries are unknown at this time. — Huntington Beach PD (@HBPoliceDept) December 27, 2021