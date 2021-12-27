‘One victim and one suspect’ hospitalized after police shooting in Huntington Beach: Officials

Two people were injured in a shooting involving police in Huntington Beach on Monday afternoon, authorities said.
Officers responded to reports of a shooting at 12:20 p.m. in the Sunset Beach area, Huntington Beach police Officer Jennifer Carey said. When they arrived near South Pacific Avenue and 3rd Street, they found an armed suspect, the department said in a tweet.
Shots were fired after the initial encounter, although it was not immediately clear what prompted the shooting.
Department officials said in a later tweet that “one victim and one suspect” were taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries was unknown.
