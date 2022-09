A shooting at the Inland Center Mall in San Bernardino forced part of the shopping center to be evacuated Friday afternoon.

The shooting occurred around 1 p.m. just outside the food court, San Bernardino police told KTLA.

Sky5 video showed officers cordoning off the sidewalk next to a mall entrance.

Police say the shooting was likely gang related. The victim was transported to a hospital with injuries that were not life threatening.

One suspect was at large.