While the COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically increased the demand for pets, it has also brought a surge in pet scams. Some would-be pet owners have been paying hundreds or thousands of dollars to purchase a pet that doesn’t exist, or buying one that is sick.

Related Content San Fernando Valley family suing after puppy bought off Craigslist died 5 days after coming home

Online puppy scams are up 500% this year, according to the Better Business Bureau, which projects the annual loss from such scams will exceed $3 million in 2020.

Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Dec. 10, 2020.