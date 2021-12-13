Online threat made toward middle school in Whittier prompts police investigation

A police officer will be stationed at Dexter Middle School in Whittier Monday after a student from the school apparently made online threats over the weekend.

Authorities received multiple phone calls Sunday beginning around 9 p.m. regarding social media threats made by a student at the school, the Whittier Police Department stated.

The posts alluded to the student showing up for school with a handgun, according to the Police Department.

Officers investigating the threat determined the student did not have access to any firearms after contacting him and his parents.

The Police Department decided to place an officer on standby at the middle school on Monday as a precaution.

“We are dedicated to the safety of the youth in our community and investigate all threats thoroughly to ensure the safety and security of our schools,” the Police Department stated.