Online threats prompt police presence at 2 Ontario-area schools

A pair of online threats prompted a police presence at two Ontario-area schools Wednesday morning.

The Ontario Police Department confirmed in a tweet Tuesday night that they were investigating separate threats made online toward Oaks Middle School and Chaffey High School.

The nature of the threats were not revealed but officers would be sent to both schools Wednesday morning ensure the safety of students and staff, the tweet read.

Police revealed Wednesday that they had identified and contacted a juvenile responsible for the threat related to Chaffey High School.

Investigators said the juvenile suspect had no connection with the school and the threat was unsubstantiated.

Police did not give details about a suspect in the Oaks Middle School threat but said it was determined to be unfounded.

“We take these threats seriously and seek prosecution when applicable as we work with school officials to ensure optimum safety at all school campuses,” the Police Department stated.

The threats came the same day a student opened fire at a high school in Michigan, killing four people and wounding seven others.

