Ontario airport to turn parking lot into free drive-in movie theater for 4 Friday nights

Ready for a free night at the movies? Ontario International Airport in San Bernardino County will host four movie nights at a pop-up drive-in to give folks something to do during these stay-at-home times. Movies are shown on two 50-foot screens with sound delivered through your vehicle’s FM radio.

“People miss going to the movies, and right now, anyway, there aren’t that many family entertainment opportunities,” airport spokesman Steve Lambert wrote in an email Wednesday.

The series starts June 19 with “Ford v Ferrari,” parts of which were filmed in an old hangar at the airport. It continues with “The Sandlot” on July 3, “The Princess Bride” on July 17 and “Napoleon Dynamite” on July 31.

You must sign up online to reserve one pass per vehicle. They are given out first come, first served, with capacity set at 300 cars. Screens will be set up in one of the remote parking lots on the northern edge of the airport. Doors open at 7 p.m., and movies start at 8:30 p.m.

