Virgil Delgado, 52, in a booking photo from the Ontario Police Department.

A daycare operator was arrested Wednesday on allegations he sexually assaulted multiple underage victims in Ontario.

The suspect was identified as Virgil Delgado, 52, who also goes by the name Sergio, according to the Ontario Police Department.

The suspect’s family has operated Delgado Family Daycare out of a residence for 19 years. Delgado was previously a foster parent as well, police said.

On March 6, police received reports of possible sexual abuse that involved a victim who was being cared for by Delgado.

Investigators later tracked down additional victims from surrounding cities and states who were also allegedly victimized by Delgado.

On Aug. 4, Delgado was arrested and booked at the West Valley Detention Center on numerous related felony charges.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed the sexual assaults or who was victimized by Delgado to call the Ontario Police Department at 909-986-6711 or Detective N. Robson at 909-408-1648.

Information can be reported anonymously by calling We-Tip at 78-CRIME or submitted online at wetip.com.