Passengers waiting at ticket gates in a photo provided by the Ontario International Airport.

One of the nation’s fastest growing airports broke new records this past April, recording the highest number of international travelers for a single month in its history.

Ontario International Airport (ONT), welcomed 34,000 international travelers in April, a 138% increase over the previous year. The airport also saw a half-million domestic fliers in April — a 7.5% increase from the previous April.

Officials for the airport say passenger traffic in April rose 11.6% from the previous year, extending the airport’s streak of double-digit travel increases.

Atif Elkadi, chief executive officer of the Ontario International Airport Authority, said the airport’s remained steadily busy, while still offering “hassle-free” experiences, including easy access to terminals, quick security screenings and affordable parking prices.

“At a time when many California airports are struggling to restore international services, Ontario is experiencing strong growth and we expect that trend to continue in the coming months,” Elkadi said in a news release.

Below is a breakdown of year-to-date travel numbers at ONT.

Passenger Totals Apr. 2023 Apr. 2022 Change YTD:2023 YTD:2022 Change Domestic 496,298 461,300 7.59% 1,769,206 1,571,080 12.6% International 34,435 14,441 138.45% 104,569 56,300 85.7% Total 530,733 475,741 11.56% 1,873,775 1,627,380 15.1%

While passenger travel is on the up-and-up, air cargo has dipped at the Ontario airport. Cargo, including freight and mail, has declined about 10% in the first four months of 2023 versus 2022.

Ontario International Airport is located about 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the Inland Empire. It offers nonstop service to nearly two dozen airports in the United States, Mexico, Central America and Taiwan.