Ontario man allegedly killed roommate before leading police on chase that ended in shooting

Antonio Valdez, 34, appears in a photo released by the Ontario Police Department on May 10, 2021.

An Ontario man who led police on a chase in South Los Angeles earlier this month allegedly shot and killed his roommate before the pursuit, authorities said Monday.

The chase ended when an Ontario police officer opened fire after Antonio Valdez, 34, got out of his car and pointed an assault rifle at the officers in the Florence neighborhood of South L.A., according to the Ontario Police Department. Neither Valdez nor any of the officers were injured.

Ontario police had been conducting surveillance on Valdez since he was considered a homicide suspect, with a warrant issued for his arrest, according to the department. Officers tried to pull him over when they spotted him entering a vehicle in South L.A.

After a brief pursuit, he crashed into a parked vehicle in the 100 block of East 66th Street, police said.

When one of the officers later opened fire, Valdez fled but was eventually taken into custody by officers with the Los Angeles Police Department’s Newton division. Ontario police said he was in possession of a handgun, ammunition, body armor and the assault rifle.

According to LAPD, he was wearing the body armor at the time.

Within hours, LAPD officials said Valdez had opened fire on the officers before they shot back. But on Monday, Ontario police said he pointed a rifle at them — not actually shooting the firearm.

Valdez was taken to a hospital upon being taken into custody, given the vehicle crash earlier, police said. He was treated before being released and booked into West Valley Detention Center.

The Ontario police officer who opened fire has been with the force for five years and was placed on three days of paid administrative leave, which is standard department practice, the agency said.

Ontario police have not released any other information about the homicide Valdez is suspected of committing.

Anyone with information can call the Ontario Police Department at 909-986-6711 or reach Detective Patrick Woolweaver at 909-408-1705. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the WE-TIP line at 800-78-CRIME or visit wetip.com.