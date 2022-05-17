Ontario police arrested a man suspected of shooting a cashier during a robbery Monday afternoon.

Just after 2 p.m., police responded to a liquor store on the 300 block of N. Mountain Avenue for a report of a man who had been shot.

When police arrived on scene they found the cashier suffering from a single gunshot wound.

The man was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

He was is in stable condition, police said.

Investigators learned that the cashier was working when a man came into the business, brandished a firearm and demanded cash. The robber shot the cashier, took money from the register and then ran from the scene of the crime.

Detectives identified the suspect in the shooting as 42-year-old Samuel Felipe. He was taken into custody by police less than an hour after the shooting on the 100 block of W. I Street, according to the Ontario Police Department.

Felipe has been booked into the West Valley Detention Center where he awaits charges for robbery and attempted murder.

Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to contact Ontario police at 909-986-6711.