Ontario man arrested for fatal bar stabbing: Police

Nicholas Urrutia, 41, is seen in a booking photo provided by the Ontario Police Department on Dec. 29, 2021.

An Ontario man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of fatally stabbing a man at a bar, officials said.

Around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nicholas Urrutia and the victim engaged in an argument that escalated into a physical fight, the Ontario Police Department said in a news release.

During the fight, 41-year-old Urrutia stabbed the victim – identified only as a 51-year-old Ontario man — multiple times, Ontario Police said.

Urrutia fled the scene before officers arrived.

Responding officers rendered medical aid to the victim and transported him to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.

Urrutia was arrested at a Motel 6 located at 231 N. Vineyard Ave. and was booked at West Valley Detention Center on suspicion of murder.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Ontario Police Department at 909-986-6711 or Detective Marszalek at 909-408-1781.