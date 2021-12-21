Police fatally shoot man after he allegedly stabbed woman, held her hostage at Ontario motel

Ontario police fatally shot a man who allegedly stabbed a woman after holding her hostage on Monday, officials said.

The shooting took place just before 5 p.m. at a Quality Inn in the 500 block of North Vineyard Avenue, the Ontario Police Department said in a news release.

Officers responded to the hotel after receiving a report that a woman was “yelling for help and possibly being held hostage” by a man, and when police arrived, they found a man holding a woman hostage at knifepoint, police said.

Officers told the man to drop the knife, but instead, he began to stab the woman, prompting police to open fire, police said.

Despite receiving medical assistance from police and the Ontario Fire Department, the assailant was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The female was transported to a local hospital with lacerations to her neck, arms, and legs but is in stable condition,” the release added.

The man’s identity has not been released pending notification of kin, but his knife was recovered at the scene and no other suspects are sought, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ontario Police Department at 909-986-6711 or Detective Nicholas Lefler at 909-408-1830.

Information can be reported anonymously by calling WE-TIP at (800)78-CRIME or online at wetipcom.