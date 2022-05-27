At least one Ontario Police Department officer opened fire on a person, killing them after a pursuit that ended in Pomona.

The pursuit began at about 7:37 p.m., when police tried to execute a traffic stop near Mission Boulevard and Magnolia Avenue, according to Cpl. Lee of the OPD.

The vehicle failed to yield, and the pursuit traveled through Montclair and into Pomona, where the driver collided with a civilian vehicle, Lee said.

The driver then left their car and at least one officer opened fire.

Lee did not detail what led up to the shooting, how many officers fired their weapons, how many bullets were fired or how many times the person was struck.

The subject of the pursuit was pronounced dead, though it remains unclear if they were pronounced dead at the scene or if they were taken to a hospital.

No officers were hurt, and it remains unclear if the driver of the civilian vehicle was injured in the crash.