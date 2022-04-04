Ontario Police Department officers opened fire and killed a suspect after a pursuit Monday evening, the department announced in a press release.

The pursuit began with an attempted traffic stop at 6:10 p.m. near Haven Avenue and Francis Street in Ontario, though the pursuit ended at Bain Street and Limonite Avenue in Jurupa Valley, police said.

“During the pursuit the suspect used the vehicle to ram Ontario Police vehicles. At that time, an officer involved shooting occurred in which Ontario Police Officers fired their weapons, striking the driver,” the release said.

Despite life-saving measures performed by the officers, the Riverside County Fire Department pronounced the driver dead when they arrived.

The driver’s identity, age and gender have not been released pending notification of the family.

The investigation is being handled by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Investigator Nelson Gomez at 951-955-2777.

Information can also be reported anonymously by calling WE-TIP at 800-78-CRIME or online at wetip.com.