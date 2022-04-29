The Ontario Police Department has arrested a man that investigators believe was responsible for a fatal shooting Saturday evening.

The shooting in the 1100 block of West Brooks Street left an unresponsive man laying in the street with a gunshot wound, police said in a news release.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by the Ontario Fire Department. The identity is being withheld until the work of the San Bernardino County Coroner’s office is complete.

On Wednesday, police arrested 27-year-old Ontario resident Jacob Juarez in the 900 block of North Dudley Street in Pomona, police said. He faces a murder charge.

Juarez is being held without bail at the West Valley Detention Center, and he currently has no court appearances scheduled, jail records show.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Gregg Clinton at 909-408-1033 or 909-986-6711.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to wetip.com.