“Operation Safe Travel” begins Wednesday in Los Angeles County in an effort to increase public safety on transit.

The program includes high visibility L.A. County Sheriff Department patrol on Metro platforms and trains.

Homeless people will no longer be allowed to live along the platforms or loiter on trains. But there are provisions in the plan to help the homeless with mental evaluation teams that will be deployed when warranted, along with homeless outreach services, officials said.

Kareen Wynter reports for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on June 1, 2022.