Los Angeles firefighters responded to Pacoima Thursday afternoon after three people became trapped in the wash beneath the Laurel Canyon Bridge.

Rescuers set up equipment to reach the stranded person and the bridge was closed to traffic as firefighters attempted to reach the trapped people.

Video from Sky5 showed rescuers standing around the base of the bridge with water rushing beneath it. After several minutes, a person emerged from underneath the bridge and was helped out of the wash, followed by two additional people.

Laurel Canyon Boulevard was closed from Fox Street to Paxton Street as part of the rescue, as well as all 118 Freeway off-ramps in the direct area.

There was no immediate estimate for when the roadway would reopen.

The conditions of the three people rescued are unclear at this time.