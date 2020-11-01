Operation Warm Wishes offer O.C. families a safe way to celebrate Halloween at drive-thru event

The nonprofit Operation Warm Wishes helped families celebrate Halloween in a safe way while giving back to the community amid the coronavirus pandemic on Saturday at Tustin High School.

“Families are in need of encouragement more than ever right now, and this is what we’re doing to spread kindness and happiness to those in need,” Operation Warm Wishes President Tyron Jackson said.

The event didn’t just give away treats to kids and families, but also bags of nourishing food.

Sarah Whittenberg, a local who attended the event, said she and her husband are both unemployed at the moment and was grateful for the giveaway event.

“This is a big deal for us,” Whittenburg said. “We’re really really grateful.”

Along with food bag giveaways, those who attended were also treated to a drive-thru car show. Kids also had a chance to dress up in their costumes and still have fun despite a different Halloween.