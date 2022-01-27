Operators of San Gabriel Valley poultry plant face charges of wage theft, insurance fraud

An Arcadia couple accused of insurance fraud and wage theft are facing dozens of felony charges after authorities alleged they underreported payroll to workers’ compensation insurance carriers and underpaid employees at their poultry processing business.

Feng Wu Lam, 49, and her husband, Wei Wen Wu, 54, each face 43 felony counts — 34 counts of grand theft of labor, six counts of insurance fraud and two counts of conspiracy to commit wage theft, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office announced Thursday.

The criminal complaint includes a special allegation of theft in excess of $500,000, prosecutors said. Lam and Wu also face two misdemeanor counts of wage theft each.

“Wage theft takes hard-earned money away from working people and their families,” Dist. Atty. George Gascón said. “Unfair business practices like these affect not just workers but also hurt our community by putting law-abiding employers at a competitive disadvantage.”

