Hollywood writers and studios will enter a second day of negotiations Thursday amid encouraging reports that the monthslong strike, which has shut down the entertainment industry, could be coming to an end.

Members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) will still be on the picket lines Thursday while union leaders meet with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) and studios including Netflix, Walt Disney Company, Warner Bros. Discovery and Universal Television.

Wednesday’s meeting was the first between the two sides since mid-August but it went so well that some believe a deal could be finalized as soon as Thursday, CNBC reported.

The WGA began its strike on May 2 with the Screen Actors Guild joining them in striking on July 14, marking the first time in over 60 years both unions have been on strike at the same time.

Striking writers say they are split with producers over issues such as higher residual pay, viewership transparency from streaming services, increased staffing on shows and protections against artificial intelligence.

While negotiators were optimistic about a possible deal, sources also told CNBC that if an agreement was not reached soon the strike could last through the end of the year.

Gov. Gavin Newsom, who has been involved in getting the two sides talking again, says the strike has cost the California economy more than $5 billion.

Thursday’s meetings are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.