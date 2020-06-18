Orange County allows nail salons, other personal care services to reopen Friday

Orange County health officials announced Thursday that personal care service providers including nail salons and massage parlors can reopen Friday.

Other personal care businesses that may reopen include those that require touching a client’s face, like facials, electrolysis and waxing; esthetician, skin care, and cosmetology services; electrology; body art professionals, tattoo parlors, and piercing shops; and massage therapy.

The reopenings come after nearly three months of state-mandated closures intended to curb spread of the novel coronavirus. The state announced Monday personal care services would be allowed to reopen Friday, pending county approval.

The state released guidelines that personal care businesses are required to follow in order to reopen. Workers and customers must wear face masks, and businesses must implement more intense cleaning practices for shared reusable items like tweezers.

Services will be limited, according to the state’s guidance, with no mouth or nose tattoos or piercings allowed for the time being.

“Eighty percent of nail salons in California are owned by Vietnamese Americans, many of which are right here in Orange County,” said O.C. Board of Supervisors chairwoman Michelle Steel. “While we have continued to open more businesses, these hard working people were excluded.”

The announcement comes after coronavirus-related ICU hospitalizations in the county jumped 76% in the last six weeks, the Los Angeles Times reported.

On Thursday, the county reported 132 new COVID-19 cases and 7 deaths, bringing the total number of cases to 9,292 with 250 deaths.

Neighboring Los Angeles County has not yet allowed personal care services to resume.

