Animal shelters across America have been struggling with overpopulation, and the issue is hitting especially hard for one shelter in Tustin that is still reeling from the effects of the massive hangar fire.

Officials at Orange County Animal Care say that the number of adoptions is not keeping up with the number of dogs coming into the shelter, which has at times forced them to care for 100 more dogs than their facility can handle.

Officials said the issue only grew worse as pandemic-era work restrictions ended, which led to some who adopted or purchased pets during the lockdown being unable to care for them.

“[Many] people adopted dogs during COVID,” said Alexa Pratt with O.C. Community Resources. “And as they have been going back to work, they really don’t know what to do with them, so they have been bringing them to shelters.”

In Tustin, more than 100 dogs were transported on two charter planes to Ohio due to an emergency call to action from Orange County Animal Care, whose facility is located next to the iconic blimp hangar that burned for nearly a month.

O.C. Animal Care has a capacity of 200 dogs, and shelter officials told KTLA 5 Orange County Bureau Chief Chip Yost that they are currently housing 175.

To alleviate some of the stress at O.C. Animal Care this month, shelter officials are offering incentives for adopting dogs that are 25 pounds or heavier by waiving adoption fees.

Due to the hangar fire, the shelter has some visitation restrictions, but walk-ins are still welcome, officials said.

For more information and to adopt, visit www.ocpetinfo.com