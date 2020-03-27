Orange County announces COVID-19 hotline for residents in advance of update from officials

Orange County has created a phone hotline for residents to call with questions about COVID-19, the county announced Friday in advance of a news conference where more details on the virus’ effects were expected.
The number — 833-426-6411 — will connect O.C. residents with the following agencies for issues related to these specific concerns:
- Orange County Health Care Agency: health referral line, behavioral health resources
- Orange County Social Services Agency: risk benefits
- Orange County Office on Aging: resources for seniors
- Orange County District Attorney’s Office: scams, price gouging
- County of Orange Emergency Operations Center Hotline: non-medical questions
The hotline announcement came a few hours before officials planned to hold a news conference at the Hall of Administration in Santa Ana to provide an update on “city-related data” on the county Health Care Agency’s website.
Unlike Los Angeles County, Orange County has thus far not provided a city-by-city breakdown of infections.
The latest figures, announced Thursday, showed 256 confirmed coronavirus cases in the county, an increase of 69 cases over Wednesday’s number. One person has died from COVID-19 — a man older than 65.
