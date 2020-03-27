Orange County announces COVID-19 hotline for residents in advance of update from officials

Orange County has created a phone hotline for residents to call with questions about COVID-19, the county announced Friday in advance of a news conference where more details on the virus’ effects were expected.

The number — 833-426-6411 — will connect O.C. residents with the following agencies for issues related to these specific concerns:

Orange County Health Care Agency: health referral line, behavioral health resources

Orange County Social Services Agency: risk benefits

Orange County Office on Aging: resources for seniors

Orange County District Attorney’s Office: scams, price gouging

County of Orange Emergency Operations Center Hotline: non-medical questions

Our Health Referral Line remains activated, but this is a fantastic resource to connect residents with the person who can help them best on any number of topics related to COVID-19. If your question is medical in nature, the new number will route you to us. #OCCOVID19 https://t.co/njW5aFGhd2 — Health Care Agency (@ochealth) March 27, 2020

The hotline announcement came a few hours before officials planned to hold a news conference at the Hall of Administration in Santa Ana to provide an update on “city-related data” on the county Health Care Agency’s website.

Unlike Los Angeles County, Orange County has thus far not provided a city-by-city breakdown of infections.

The latest figures, announced Thursday, showed 256 confirmed coronavirus cases in the county, an increase of 69 cases over Wednesday’s number. One person has died from COVID-19 — a man older than 65.

#OC, today’s COVID-19 testing and case count figures have been updated on our website, https://t.co/V6xp020dQv. Experiencing symptoms? Stay home while you’re ill. Need to seek medical care? Call your health care provider first so appropriate precautions can be taken. #OCCOVID19 pic.twitter.com/i2ntQkQv14 — Health Care Agency (@ochealth) March 26, 2020