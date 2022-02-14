Orange County bus drivers set to go on strike Tuesday if no new contract agreed to

Orange County bus drivers are set to go on strike Tuesday if no labor deal can be reached with the Orange County Transit Authority.

Teamsters Local 952, the union which represents hundreds of OCTA drivers, informed the transit authority of plans to strike last week following a vote by its members. They have set a midnight deadline.

Union officials said their contract expired last year and drivers haven’t had a raise since May 2020. As part of their negotiations, the union is demanding guaranteed lunch and break periods, union representatives said.

Despite the vote to strike on Tuesday, contract negotiations are ongoing in an attempt to avoid a work stoppage.

Orange County residents who depend on public bus service could be affected by route disruptions as the two sides work to come to terms on a new deal.