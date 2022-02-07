Orange County bus riders facing possible service disruptions as potential driver strike looms

Orange County residents who depend on public bus service could be affected by route disruptions as the Orange County Transportation Authority and a union representing its bus drivers work to hammer out details on a new contract.

OCTA officials said Monday it was notified of a possible strike by bus drivers who are part of Teamsters Local 952, the union which represents hundreds of OCTA drivers.

The two sides will look to come to terms on a new deal and avoid disruptions in service during a planned meeting Wednesday. If they are unable to agree on a new contract, the union has warned it could call for a strike next week.

The existing contract between the transportation authority and the drivers union expired in April 2021, OCTA said in a news release.

Chip Yost reports for the KTLA 5 News at 6 on Feb. 7, 2022.