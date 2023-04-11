Orange County buses, as shown in this undated photo provided by the Orange County Transportation Authority.

The Orange County Transportation Authority will offer free bus rides on April 22 in honor of Earth Day, OCTA announced Tuesday.

Passengers who ride the buses that day won’t need to have a ticket to board a bus, according to a news release.

The free rides include stops near some of Orange County’s popular destinations, including Downtown Fullerton, Disneyland and Knott’s Berry Farm.

Metrolink is also offering free train rides on Earth Day. Riders can use the promotional code “EarthDay2023” to redeem their free ticket at Metrolink station ticket machines.

A free train ticket will be available in the wallet section on the Metrolink mobile app for current users on April 21.