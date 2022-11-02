Teamsters Local 952, the union that represents Orange County Transportation Authority’s mechanics and other technicians, announced that they will be going on strike Wednesday.

The announcement comes a little more than two weeks after a strike was averted at the request of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office.

The union, which represents about 150 employees, said in a press release Wednesday afternoon that “OCTA walked away from the table on Monday” and that the agency has “continually refuse[d] to bargain in good faith and disrespect[ed] us by walking out of negotiations.”

“We understand how this labor dispute will adversely affect thousands of riders who depend on the bus system for their transportation needs,” union Secretary-Treasurer Eric Jimenez said. “We have done everything in our power to avoid a strike.”

Sticking points in the negotiations include wages, pensions and health care issues.

The union said they will “only return to the negotiating table when OCTA significantly modifies their bargaining position.”

“They have asked us to meet with them again on Friday. We are willing to do so only if there are significant changes in their bargaining posture. If not, another meeting would not be productive,” Jimenez said.

OCTA did not immediately return a request for comment.