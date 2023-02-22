Police are searching for three suspects who were seen carjacking a man in Garden Grove on Wednesday morning.

Video from Garden Grove Police shows the carjacking happened at a 76 gas station on the corner of Knott Street and Lampson Avenue around 5:03 a.m.

Surveillance video shows the victim was pumping gas when two men suddenly approach him.

As one suspect distracts the victim, a second male suspect opens the passenger door and steps inside. The victim suddenly notices the second man and is visibly distraught and reacting.

The first suspect begins to punch the victim while a third suspect walks over and joins in on the assault.

During the tussle, the victim is seen being pushed down on the other side of the gas pump. The thieves quickly hopped into the vehicle and drove away, police said.

The car was later discovered in Westminster, though the suspects remain at large, authorities said.

The first suspect is described as a Black male in his 20s between 5 feet 8 inches tall to 6 feet in height. He was last seen wearing a white puffy jacket and red pants.

The second suspect is described as a Black male in his 20s standing 5 feet 6 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a white design and light-colored pants.

The third suspect is described as a Black male in his 20s standing 5 feet 6 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and light-colored pants.

Suspects caught on camera carjacking a victim in Garden Grove on Feb. 22, 2023. (Garden Grove Police)

Suspects caught on camera carjacking a victim in Garden Grove on Feb. 22, 2023. (Garden Grove Police)

Suspects caught on camera carjacking a victim in Garden Grove on Feb. 22, 2023. (Garden Grove Police)

Suspects caught on camera carjacking a victim in Garden Grove on Feb. 22, 2023. (Garden Grove Police)

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective D. Wardle at 714-741-5837 or email dennisw@ggcity.org.