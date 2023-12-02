Police are searching for a sexual predator who allegedly assaulted a child in Santa Ana.

The suspect was identified as Nicolas Gonzalez, 39, by the Santa Ana Police Department.

Gonzalez is accused of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old child on the 500 block of North Mortimer Street.

When the victim’s family members spotted him, they confronted Gonzalez and scared him away. The suspect fled the scene before police could arrive.

There is an active warrant out for his arrest involving several child sex assault charges, authorities said.

Nicolas Gonzalez, 39, in a photo from the Santa Ana Police Department.

Gonzalez is described as a Hispanic man standing 5 ft 3 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He remains at large.

Anyone who may have seen Gonzalez or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact Santa Ana Police Detective Avila at 714-245-8379 or email AAvila@santa-ana.org.