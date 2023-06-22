For nearly a month, hundreds of residents living in a condominium complex in Orange have been forced to live without natural gas.

SoCalGas said it shut off gas access for the La Veta Monterey Condos on June 2 citing safety concerns after a gas leak was discovered on the premises. The complex houses 212 units with both owners and renters.

Because the leak was discovered on private property, utility officials said responsibility for repairs falls on the complex owners and the homeowners association.

Residents, meanwhile, are fed up with living without hot water or the ability to cook at home.

“We need this gas turned back on,” said resident Betty Talbert. “We are tired of the problems.”

A ton of caution tape can be seen throughout the complex grounds with ongoing underground construction work.

For three weeks, residents living in a condominium complex in Orange have been forced to live without natural gas on June 22, 2023. (KTLA)

In a letter sent to residents from the homeowners association board president, upgrades to rectify the faulty gas lines were estimated to be costly and lengthy. Residents were told an immediate solution was being sought, but some said the wait time has been unacceptable and unbearable.

“I’m taking cold showers,” said Talbert. “As a matter of fact, three days after this happened, I got really sick with the flu. So with the flu for at least seven days, I was taking cold showers because I didn’t have any other way to do it.”

Some residents said not being able to cook at home has been tough on their finances.

“We’re a family of six and we have to eat,” said resident Nathan Medina. “So spending over $100 on McDonald’s or whatever food is outside, it’s just crazy.”

Medina’s family was forced to bring in a gas grill onto their balcony just to heat up a pot of water for a warm shower.

An estimated timeline to restore gas to units still remains unknown. Neighbors said the letter they received from the homeowners association appeared to discourage them from speaking about the matter to the media.

Some residents, however, told KTLA they wanted attention on the matter so the complex owners could be held accountable. Neighbors also expressed interest in what legal rights they may have.