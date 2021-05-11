Orange County could enter least-restrictive yellow tier as soon as next week

In another milestone for reopening the Southern California economy, Orange County is now within striking distance of its widest reopening based on the state’s four-tiered, color-coded blueprint.

According to data released Tuesday, Orange County’s rate of new coronavirus cases — adjusted based on the number of tests performed — dropped to 1.8 per day per 100,000, meaning it could move into the yellow tier, the most lenient category, as soon as next week, if trends hold.

Counties making moves on the reopening road map Tuesday included Mono and San Mateo, which moved from orange to yellow, and Madera, which moved from red to orange. The changes bring nine of the state’s 58 counties into the yellow tier. No counties moved backward.

Besides Orange County, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Tuolumne and Amador counties are poised to enter the yellow tier next week if their coronavirus numbers remain constant or continue to decline.

