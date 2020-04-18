Orange County courthouse weds couples in Anaheim Honda Center lot

Heather Morgan is 31 weeks pregnant, and she and Charlton Paul wanted to tie the knot before they welcomed their baby girl, Mabie, into the world.

The couple from Paramount planned to go to an O.C. courthouse to get married on March 18, their 15-year anniversary. But after the March 17 order for Orange County to stop all nonessential gatherings, the county clerk-recorder had to cancel 800 marriage appointments.

On Friday, however, the county was back in the marriage business. Not at a courthouse, though. Instead, the agency set up three booths in the parking lot of Anaheim’s Honda Center, where staff gave out marriage licenses and performed ceremonies.

Paul and Morgan headed on down and said their I do’s.

