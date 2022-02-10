Orange County D.A. fires prominent prosecutor in latest fallout from jailhouse informant scandal

A prominent Orange County prosecutor was fired Wednesday after an independent investigation sparked by a 2010 murder conviction that was overturned last year over allegations of withheld evidence, authorities confirmed.

Dist. Atty. Todd Spitzer said the investigation concluded Tuesday after examining whether Ebrahim Baytieh failed to properly turn over evidence in discovery and whether he was truthful when questioned by the U.S. Department of Justice in an ongoing federal probe into prosecutors’ use of jailhouse informants.

As a result of the inquiry, Baytieh was terminated, Spitzer said.

“I made it unequivocally clear when I ran … that I would not tolerate the ‘win at all costs’ mentality of the prior administration,” he said. “My prosecutors will not violate the Constitution and the rights of defendants in order to get convictions.”

