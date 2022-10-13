The United States Department of Justice on Thursday announced that the Orange County District Attorney and Sheriff’s Department “systematically violated” the civil rights of those accused of a crime with their reliance on informants.

After looking at jailhouse informant activity between 2007 and 2016, Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke concluded the program violated the defendants’ Sixth and 14th amendment rights.

Specifically, Orange County officials used informants to question defendants without a lawyer present, then failed to “disclose exculpatory evidence about those custodial informants to criminal defendants,” the DOJ said.

“All persons who are accused of a crime are guaranteed basic constitutional protections that are intended to ensure fairness in criminal proceedings and due process of law,” Clarke said in the release. “Prosecutors and law enforcement officers have an obligation to uphold these rights in their fight against crime and in their pursuit of justice, including in the way that they use custodial informants against criminal defendants. The failure to protect these basic constitutional guarantees not only deprives individual defendants of their rights, it undermines the public’s confidence in the fundamental fairness of criminal justice systems across the county.”

The use of informants in the Orange County Jail was halted in 2016, but by that point, state and federal investigations had been opened into the practice, which was scrutinized during the trail of Scott Dekraai, who pleaded guilty to Orange County’s deadliest mass shooting.

The state investigation was closed in 2019.

In its own review, the District Attorney’s office called the use of an informant before Dekraai’s trial prosecutorial “malpractice.”

The DOJ issued a report about the reforms already undertaken by the District Attorney’s Office and Sheriff’s Department, as well as additional changes sought by the DOJ.