After being canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Orange County Fair returns again this year, bringing back crowds, rides, deep-fried fair food, live music, bandstand events and spectacle among other activities through Aug. 15.

Daily attendance at the fair will be capped at about 45,000. Hence, tickets for the fair must be purchased in advance on the ocfair.com website or through the O.C. Fair 2021 mobile app.

In addition to capacity limits, masks will be required indoors for unvaccinated guests.

The fair will be open each day at 10 a.m. and close at 11 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursdays. It will stay open until midnight on weekends.

Wendy Burch reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on July 17, 2021.