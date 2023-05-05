An undated photo of guests at the Orange County Fair in 2022. (Orange County Fair)

The Orange County Fair is looking to hire about 1,000 seasonal employees before its upcoming summer opening date.

Seasonal jobs are open to people 16 years old or older. Available positions include admission ticket sellers, parking attendants, livestock attendants and others.

Those interested in having a summer job can visit the fair website to see which positions are open.

While most positions are seasonal, the fair has a few yearly positions, including ticket taker, administrative assistant, or customer service representative.

Prospective employees can also visit the OC Fair hiring event on June 3 to inquire about open positions. The hiring fair will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

OC Fair employees will be able to enjoy free admission to the OC Fair, the option to purchase discounted tickets for friends and family and the opportunity to win a Fair employee scholarship, according to a news release.

For more information about the open positions, prospective employees can visit the OC Fair website or contact the human resources department at 714-708-1563, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

The OC fair will kick off on July 14 and will conclude on Aug. 13. This year’s fair theme will be “Happy Together!”