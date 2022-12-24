Christmas Eve got off to a rough start for two families after they became trapped inside an elevator in Orange County on Saturday.

Fire crews from Orange County Fire Authority responded to an unspecified hotel in Buena Park around 9:45 a.m. where they found nine people from two separate families stuck inside the elevator.

It was not clear how long they had been trapped.

Firefighters recorded video and snapped photographs as they pulled everyone to safety.

“Some of them stopped by the fire station afterwards to thank all the FFs & wish them a Merry Christmas,” OCFA posted on social media.

No further information was released.