A man was rescued by firefighters from the Orange County Fire Authority and the Anaheim Fire Department after he got trapped in the swollen Santa Ana River Sunday morning.

Firefighters responded to the river near Garden Grove Boulevard to rescue the man, who was trapped by heavy and fast moving water.

A swift water rescue team was deployed and secured the man and then pulled him up to the bridge above using a rope system.

He was transported to the hospital by ambulance for treatment of undisclosed injuries.