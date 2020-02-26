Orange County health officials declare local emergency over coronavirus

Orange County will join other other parts of California in declaring a local emergency over the growing coronavirus, health officials said Wednesday.

The announcement comes days after a federal judge halted plans to make a state-owned facility in Costa Mesa a quarantine site, calling on federal authorities to address the concerns of local residents and public officials. A final ruling is expected March 2.

The chairwoman and vice chairman of the O.C. Board of Supervisors were announcing the countywide health emergency during a 1:30 p.m. news conference in Santa Ana.

