1  of  2
Live Now
Live: O.C. officials expected to declare local emergency amid coronavirus concerns KTLA 5 News at 1

Orange County health officials declare local emergency over coronavirus

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Orange County will join other other parts of California in declaring a local emergency over the growing coronavirus, health officials said Wednesday.

The announcement comes days after a federal judge halted plans to make a state-owned facility in Costa Mesa a quarantine site, calling on federal authorities to address the concerns of local residents and public officials. A final ruling is expected March 2.

The chairwoman and vice chairman of the O.C. Board of Supervisors were announcing the countywide health emergency during a 1:30 p.m. news conference in Santa Ana.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter