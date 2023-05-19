Local heroes were celebrated for their bravery in helping others with a ceremony at the City National Grove of Anaheim on Friday.

The American Red Cross of Orange County held its “Orange County Heroes Award” celebrating people like Dorothy “Dottie” Brown, who at 100 years old, still donates blood on a regular basis.

“It’s something I can do and at 100, there’s a lot of things you can’t do,” said Brown, the recipient of the Gift of Life Hero Award. “I thank God for my good health and happiness for all these years and I just hope I can keep giving.”

Other honorees showed courage in the face of tragedy or stepped up in an extraordinary way to help others.

Hundreds attended the ceremony to honor these everyday heroes making a difference in their community.

KTLA was a sponsor of the event where another award recipient was honored posthumously — Dr. John Cheng, the man who gave his life to save others when he tackled a gunman who opened fire in a Laguna Woods church on May 16, 2022.

Cheng was honored with the Spirit of Hope Award on Friday.

“There are people who say that he was at the wrong place at the wrong time,” said Johnna Gherardini of South Coast Medical Group. “Knowing Dr. Cheng, he was at the right place, at the right time and wouldn’t have had it any other way.”

The recipients honored include:

– Spirit of Hope Award

Dr. John Cheng

– Gift of Life Hero Award

Dorothy “Dottie” Brown

– Good Samaraitan Hereo Award

Andrew Belden

– Animal Welfare Hero Award

Danielle Judd

– Disaster Services Hero Award

Peter Pham

– Service to the Armed Forces Hero Award

Irvine 2/11 Marine Adoption Committee

– First Responder Hero Award

Nick Sibayan

– Corporate Hero Award

Kia America