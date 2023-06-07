The entire senior class at an Orange County high school was awarded their diplomas Tuesday night, completing one of life’s big milestones.

According to the Los Alamitos Unified School District, 100% of the 733 seniors at Los Alamitos High School accepted their diplomas during a ceremony at the Santa Ana Bowl.

The accomplishment is being heralded as a testament to the hard work of the students, their families and the educators and staff at the school district.

“Achieving a 100% graduation rate is a testament to the incredible passion and dedication of our students, the unwavering support of their families, and the exceptional commitment of our educators and staff,” said Los Alamitos Unified Superintendent Andrew Pulver. “It represents the culmination of years of hard work, perseverance, and a shared vision of success.”

Los Alamitos High School Principal Christiana Kraus said she hopes that the 2023 graduating class will set the bar for future generations in their quest for academic excellence.

“We are immensely proud of the graduating class of 2023 and their accomplishments. They have exemplified resilience, determination, and an unwavering commitment to their education,” Kraus said. “As they embark on their future endeavors, we have no doubt that they will continue to make a positive impact on our [school district] community and beyond.”

This year’s graduation class had the motto, “Level Up,” which the school said emphasized the importance of “continuous growth for both students and staff.” School District officials said students and staff have gone above and beyond to make sure each student is taken care of and given the best chance to achieve.

Los Alamitos High School is located at 3591 W. Cerritos Ave. in Los Alamitos. Enrollment for the 2022-23 school year was 3,031, a School District spokesperson said.