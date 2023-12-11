Surveillance video captured a burglar breaking into a home over the weekend and stealing thousands of dollars worth of cash and jewelry in Westminster.

The incident happened on Dec. 9 around 7:30 p.m., when the suspect entered the home through a second-story window.

The family feels shaken after the incident and is hoping police will catch the suspect before he strikes again.

“We’re uncomfortable and we don’t feel safe in our own home at this point,” said victim Sandy Le. “When we got home, everything was in disarray. There were things all over the ground and that’s when my mom said, ‘Oh, someone was in the house.’”

Surveillance video caught the male suspect ransacking the home. He was seen rummaging through closets and drawers before escaping with thousands of dollars in cash, jewelry and religious belongings.

Security video captures the moment a burglar broke into a home and stole thousands of dollars worth of cash and jewelry in Westminster on Dec. 9, 2023. (Le Family)

“He also took things that were sentimental to us like a necklace that my grandma gave to my mom,” Le said.

The thief entered the home through Le’s second-story bedroom window. He made his way downstairs and took as much as he could before exiting through the garage door on the side of the house.

Le said he spent around 30 minutes inside and left only three minutes before her parents arrived home. The victim said she is terrified of what could’ve happened had they run into him.

“We feel violated, paranoid,” Le said. “He broke in through my bedroom window so it’s personal, you know? Being home alone sometimes, before I would feel comfortable, but now every time I hear a noise, I’m like, ‘Who is it?’”

Westminster police have no information on the suspect, but after seeing Ring video from the neighborhood, Le believes the man may be the same person who tried to break into another home on the same night less than two miles away.

“From the footage that we saw, he went to several places in one day,” Le said.

According to the Ring post, the suspect had peered into the home to see if anyone was inside before attempting to break in. As a dog began barking and light could be seen from within, the man ended up leaving.

While the suspect remains at large, Le said there’s likely a slim of chance of recovering the stolen items. However, she said her family just wants the man to be arrested before targeting another home.

“Honestly, if we can get our things back that would be great, but at this point, we just see it as doing good karma that no one gets hurt and has to go through this,” she said.

Le said some of the money that was taken was part of her parent’s retirement fund. She said her parents hardly take vacations and had been working six to seven days a week for years to save up.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone who recognizes the suspect can call Westminster police at 714-898-3315.