The OC Parks Sunset Cinema and Summer concert series is gearing up for its annual summer events with new movie and entertainment lineups that will be playing at various Orange County parks throughout the summeron Thursday and Friday nights.

For the movie nights, the event sites and pre-show entertainment will begin at 6 p.m. The movie will start after sundown, typically around 8 p.m. The free event is open to the public and free parking will be provided for those in attendance.

The OC Parks Sunset Cinema lineup:

June 9 : Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) at Craig Regional Park

June 23 : Minions: The Rise of Gru (2022) at Carbon Canyon Regional Park

June 30 : Ferris Bueller's Day Off (1986) at Carbon Canyon Regional Park

July 21 : Lightyear (2022) at Irvine Regional Park

July 28 : Nacho Libre (2006) at Irvine Regional Park

Aug.18 : Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) at Laguna Niguel Regional Park

Aug. 25 : Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971) at Laguna Niguel Regional Park

Food trucks will be available at each park location and a beer and wine garden will be available to those 21 and over at select locations.

Orange County will also host free outdoor concerts during the summer months on Thursday evenings. The event will begin at 5 p.m. and the live music will start at 6 p.m.

The OC Parks Summer Concert lineup:

June 22 : Paco Versailles at Craig Regional Park

: To be Announced at Craig Regional Park July 6: The Rembrandts at Irvine Regional Park

July 20: No Duh: The Ultimate Tribute to No Doubt at Mason Regional Park

July 27: FlashPants at Mason Regional Park

Aug.17: Queen Nation at Bluff Park at Salt Creek Beach

