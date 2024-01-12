Friday marks the first induction ceremony for the Orange County Hall of Fame, and the event is expected to be B-A-N-A-N-A-S.
No Doubt singer and pop star Gwen Stefani, one of the inaugural 10 inductees, is expected to be in attendance, according to The Orange County Register.
Also joining Stefani in the first class are Olympians Greg Louganis and Amanda Beard, golfer Tiger Woods, L.A. Lakers star Kobe Bryant, Walt Disney, singer Bill Medley of the Righteous Brothers, and three developers: Frank Jao, Henry Segerstrom and Gen. William Lyon.
“From the Olympics to the Grammys, Orange County’s residents have achieved excellence at the highest levels,” O.C. Supervisor Andrew Do said in a news release, as reported by the Register. “We’re proud to commemorate Orange County’s past as we inspire the next generation of residents to achieve remarkable success in business, music, sports and the arts.”
The Hall of Famers will be honored in the lobby of the county administration building in Santa Ana.
Future years’ 10 inductees will be chosen by a board-appointed Hall of Fame Ad Hoc Committee.
The criteria for induction includes “having a minimum of 10 years as a resident or business owner in the county and having had one major life experience or won a big award in Orange County or having been a civic leader,” according to the Register.
As for Stefani, not only did she meet that criteria, but she’s proudly repped her roots in songs like “Orange County Girl.” The only real question about Stefani is whether the attendees will let the Anaheim native blow ya mind.