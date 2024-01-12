Friday marks the first induction ceremony for the Orange County Hall of Fame, and the event is expected to be B-A-N-A-N-A-S.

No Doubt singer and pop star Gwen Stefani, one of the inaugural 10 inductees, is expected to be in attendance, according to The Orange County Register.

Also joining Stefani in the first class are Olympians Greg Louganis and Amanda Beard, golfer Tiger Woods, L.A. Lakers star Kobe Bryant, Walt Disney, singer Bill Medley of the Righteous Brothers, and three developers: Frank Jao, Henry Segerstrom and Gen. William Lyon.

“From the Olympics to the Grammys, Orange County’s residents have achieved excellence at the highest levels,” O.C. Supervisor Andrew Do said in a news release, as reported by the Register. “We’re proud to commemorate Orange County’s past as we inspire the next generation of residents to achieve remarkable success in business, music, sports and the arts.”

Gwen Stefani performs “The Sweet Escape” during Nickelodeon’s 20th Annual Kids’ Choice Awards Show at Pauley Pavilion in Westwood, California. (Jesse Grant/WireImage)

Kobe Bryant of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts before taking on the Utah Jazz at Staples Center on April 13, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Harry How/Getty Images)

Walt Disney (1901-1966), American cartoonist and film maker. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CA – APRIL 18: (L-R) Astronaut Buzz Aldrin, wife Lois Aldrin, Elizabeth Segerstrom and Henry Segerstrom attends the 40th Anniversary Gala honoring Placido Domingo presented by the LA Opera held at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on April 18, 2008 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic)

FILE – Tiger Woods lines up a putt on the 16th hole during the weather delayed second round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club Saturday, April 8, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. Woods says his right ankle that was fused in April is pain-free, but other parts of his leg are not. (AP Photo/Mark Baker, File)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 23: Greg Louganis arrives at the Project Angel Food’s 2023 Angel Awards on September 23, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

Amanda Beard competes in the women’s 200M Breaststroke final on day six of the 2012 US Olympic Team Trials on June 30, 2012 in Omaha, Nebraska. AFP PHOTO/Frederic J. BROWN (Photo credit should read FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/GettyImages)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 03: Entertainer Anne Martinez (L) and singer Bill Medley of The Righteous Brothers perform during the production “Las Vegas Will You Marry Me” before a wedding vow renewal ceremony for nearly 300 couples as Las Vegas celebrates 70 years as the Wedding Capital of the World at Caesars Palace on September 03, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Clark County, Nevada, has held more than five million weddings since 1953, when the Daily Herald in London published an article referring to Las Vegas as the “Wedding Capital of the World.” (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – OCTOBER 1: Honoree Ret. Major Genaral William Lyon poses at Operation Smile’s 4th Annual Los Angeles Gala at the Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel on October 1, 2005 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The Hall of Famers will be honored in the lobby of the county administration building in Santa Ana.

Future years’ 10 inductees will be chosen by a board-appointed Hall of Fame Ad Hoc Committee.

The criteria for induction includes “having a minimum of 10 years as a resident or business owner in the county and having had one major life experience or won a big award in Orange County or having been a civic leader,” according to the Register.

As for Stefani, not only did she meet that criteria, but she’s proudly repped her roots in songs like “Orange County Girl.” The only real question about Stefani is whether the attendees will let the Anaheim native blow ya mind.